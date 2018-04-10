The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 08:20 AM IST

India, All India

Growing interest on Indian missiles abroad, says Nirmala Sitharaman

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 6:41 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 6:42 am IST

Citing negotiations over aspects like cost, the defence minister said arriving at a decision on a deal is at times “frustrating”.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
 Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said there is a growing and sustained interest among various countries in Indian missiles and the government wants to sell them to the friendly nations. “The interest in Indian missiles is definitely growing and we are addressing it,” Ms Sitharaman said while speaking at an industry event adding that India wanted to sell them to “friendly nations.”

Citing negotiations over aspects like cost, the defence minister said arriving at a decision on a deal is at times “frustrating”.

Several countries have shown interest in the Indian missiles like Vietnam evincing keen interest on the supersonic Bramhos missile, which is being jointly manufactured by Indian and Russia.

Recent media reports have said that all of India’s 44 defence attaches have been summoned to New Delhi from their postings abroad for meetings to find ways to enhance India’s defence exports besides strengthening the government and industry collaboration.

On the development, Ms Sitharaman said: “I am not asking them to be marketing experts but they should be able to talk a lot on what India’s defence manufacturers are doing to enhance the capacity of the country’s armed forces.” This will create an interest among various countries about the abilities of Indian defence equipment manufacturers and “in a way sell India without being marketing experts,” she said. Ms Sitharaman said she is talking to the Finance Commission to ensure that defence procurement funding, particularly the capital expenditure, becomes “non-lapsable” and stays alive even after a certain cycle.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, indian missiles, bramhos missile
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

2

UK school to allow boys to wear skirts upholding gender-neutrality

3

Goat meat gets trendy as celebrity chefs endorse protein

4

Why're you late: Employee's epic excuse, boss's reply melts hearts over internet

5

Black Panther beats Titanic to become the third-highest grossing U.S. film

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham