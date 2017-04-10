The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

India, All India

Niti wants to link Aadhaar with students’ scholarships

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 10, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2017, 2:11 am IST

The final assessment repo-rt is likely to be approved by the PMO this month, sources aware of the developments, told this newspaper.

While Aadhaar has been linked to LPG subsidy, efforts are afoot to link it to other subsidised items like kerosene and public distribution system. (Photo: PTI/File)
 While Aadhaar has been linked to LPG subsidy, efforts are afoot to link it to other subsidised items like kerosene and public distribution system. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Having dragged its feet in formulating the mid-term appraisal of the 12th Five Year Plan for the past two years, the Niti Aayog has now completed the last minute exercise of preparing a complete assessment report of the Plan period as it ended on March 31, 2017.

The report envisions compulsory registration for all domestic NGOs with the government; otherwise allotment of grants could become difficult for them. It also emphasised that Aadhaar should be linked with other hitherto untouched areas like students’ scholarships, primarily with the idea of doing away with intermediaries in public dealings.

The final assessment report is likely to be approved by the PMO this month, sources aware of the developments, told this newspaper.

They added the government think-tank — in the assessment report — has taken into consideration the status of the fulfilment of physical and financial targets of the 12th Plan period while preparing a roadmap for the future. It has also underlined the need for all domestic NGOs to register themselves with the Centre.

As of now, NGOs voluntarily register themselves, though sources said Niti Aayog has made it clear that unless every domestic NGO does not register themselves with the government, they will not get the Central grants.

Also with Aadhaar registration already reaching the 100-crore mark, sources said that in the assessment report, the Aayog’s 12th Plan period assessment report says that Aadhaar linkage should also cover scholarships for students, as this will reduce paperwork and help in doing away with intermediaries.

While Aadhaar has been linked to LPG subsidy, efforts are afoot to link it to other subsidised items like kerosene and public distribution system.

The government think- tank is also of the view that states should ensure that a greater financial autonomy is provided to local self-government institutions or panchayati raj institutions. This way, they will become more self-reliant to introduce socio-economic reforms, sources said.

Since the NDA government had last year said the Nehruvian legacy of the five-year plan period will be replaced with its 15 year vision document from the start of the financial year 2017-18, the preparation of a mid-term appraisal or the complete assessment report of the 12th Plan period got pushed into background, said sources.

In fact the Niti Aayog was under pressure from various quarters over the past two years, especially from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, to submit the mid-term appraisal report on the 12th Plan period, however it never materialised.

Sources said that since the 12th Plan period ended on March 31, there was no point in preparing a mid-term appraisal report, and the think tank subsequently readied the final assessment report with whatever data of physical and financial performance it had of the past five years.

Tags: niti aayog, ngos, aadhaar, lpg subsidy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Where do people make this news up from': Arjun on assault rumours

2

Germany: Berlin to see its 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust

3

New York Times names 'Eggs Kejriwal' among top 10 dishes

4

Assam scientist leads breakthrough research on black holes

5

Woman escapes train accident after ignoring warning at Auckland crossing

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham