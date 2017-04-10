The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 10, 2017 | Last Update : 07:14 AM IST

India, All India

More than 2 kids? Assam may deny you govt job

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Apr 10, 2017, 5:43 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2017, 5:40 am IST

Government is considering increasing the legal age of marriage for both boys and girls.

The policy will also seek stringent laws to prevent violence and sexual abuse of women.
 The policy will also seek stringent laws to prevent violence and sexual abuse of women.

Guwahati: The Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday released the draft of an Assam population policy which proposes to deny government job or incentives to people with more than two children besides making the girls education free up to university level.

Mr Sarma said, “This is only the draft of the proposed policy. We have suggested that people having more than two children will not be eligible for any government jobs.”

Pointing out as to how the state’s population has grown by one crore between 2001 and 2011, he said, “We are also seeking people’s opinion on increasing the legal age of marriage from 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys.” Those marrying before turning the legal age will become ineligible for government jobs, he said.

The policy will also seek stringent laws to prevent violence and sexual abuse of women, he added.

“For employment generation schemes like giving tractors, offering homes and others government benefits, this two-children norm will be applicable. Moreover all elections  held under the state election commission will also have this norm for candidates,” Mr Sarma said.

“We want to move from a medical-led population policy to a socially responsible policy. We want to have a behavioural change and provide incentives to those who follow it,” he said, adding the government will consider including a provision for giving 50 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and elections.

The minister announced, “We will seek public suggestions till July. Then it will go to the Assembly for debate and adopting a resolution. We have to go step by step and we are in no hurry. This is the long-term thing that BJP had promised in the Vision Document.”

Tags: himanta biswa sarma, sexual abuse, government jobs, assam population policy
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

'Where do people make this news up from': Arjun on assault rumours

2

Germany: Berlin to see its 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust

3

New York Times names 'Eggs Kejriwal' among top 10 dishes

4

Assam scientist leads breakthrough research on black holes

5

Woman escapes train accident after ignoring warning at Auckland crossing

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham