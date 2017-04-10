The Asian Age | News

Modi to chair meeting of 32 NDA parties today, discuss future of alliance

A number of Union ministers will be present at the meeting, the 2nd such exercise since NDA came to power in 2014.

New Delhi: A meeting of top NDA leaders will be held on Monday and representatives of 32 parties, including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, are likely to attend it.

The meeting, the second since the NDA came to power in 2014, will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Jammu and Kashmir counterpart Mehbooba Mufti among others, besides BJP President Amit Shah, will attend the meeting.

The leaders will take stock of the political situation and decide on future strategy of the alliance.

Besides, a number of Union ministers will be present at the meeting, the sources said.

They said representatives of all the allies of the BJP across the country will participate in the meeting during the evening, followed by dinner.

