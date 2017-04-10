The Asian Age | News

India, Australia ink 6 pacts, aim to boost counter-terror ops

Published : Apr 10, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Modi and Turnbull held comprehensive discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull before their delegation level meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India and Australia on Monday inked 6 pacts including one aimed at boosting counter-terrorism cooperation after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull in Delhi.

The two leaders held comprehensive discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.

At a joint press event with Turnbull, Modi said they reviewed the entire gamut of ties and took many "forward looking" decisions including one on early holding of the next round of talks on comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.

Emphasising on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Modi said challenges like terrorism and cyber security require global strategy and solutions.

The two sides inked a pact to boost counter-terrorism cooperation which was signed between the Ministry of HomeAffairs and its counterpart Australian ministry.

While Modi noted that Australia was ready to supply uranium to India, Turnbull said his government was looking forward to exporting uranium to India "as soon as possible".

Turnbull arrived yesterday on a four-day visit, his first to the country after assuming office in 2015.

Tags: malcolm turnbull, narendra modi, india-australia ties, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

