Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian sentenced to death by Pak

Kulbhushan Jadav was arrested on March 24, 2016, in a raid near the border town of Chaman in Balochistan on the charges of espionage.

New Delhi: Former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadav was sentenced to death by Pakistan army on Monday after a military court found him guilty of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.

Here is the story until now: