Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020 | Last Update : 12:45 PM IST

India, All India

Disgruntled Scindia leaves Congress

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 10, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2020, 12:37 pm IST

After days of remaining incommunicado to the party, Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted his resignation to the Congress

Jyotiradtiya Scindia (PTI file photo)
 Jyotiradtiya Scindia (PTI file photo)

In a huge blow to the Congress party, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted his resignation to the party high command after days of remaining incommunicado.

In his resignation letter, Scindia said, "Having been a primary member of Congress for the last 18 years, it is time for mew to move on. I'm tendering my resignation from the primary member of the INC and as you well know this is a pth that has been drawing itself out over the last year. To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and workers, I believe now that i look ahead for a fresh start."

Speculation was rife after several Congress MLAs submitted their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Earlier reports said that BJP was trying  to poach Congress leaders  to topple  the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh even as BJP vehemently denied it.

Congress went all out to pacify Scindia

As crisis looms over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, party sources had earlier said that efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remained 'incommunicado'.

Seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state Cabinet after an emergency meeting late on Monday night. Following the meet, around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in Nath's leadership.

In Delhi, sources said hectic efforts were underway by the Congress leadership to save the party's government in Madhya Pradesh, and placate Scindia who has long been at daggers drawn with Kamal Nath over leadership issues.
Speculation was rife that the party high command was sending emissaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to Scindia in order to win him back. But now it appears the efforts did not bear any fruit.

Pilot is said to have reached out to Scindia in vain. The disgruntled Scindia is said to have not responded to his message, sources said.

On Tuesday, Pilot tweeted, “I am hopeful that the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises make to the electorate.”

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh had said that Scindia could not be contacted.

“We have not been able to talk to him yet... Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party,” he said, adding the people of the state would give a befitting reply to anyone who attempts to undermine their mandate.

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, madhya pradesh, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Related Stories

Latest From India

S Jaishankar

Jaishankar in Srinagar, meets families of Indian students in Iran

A C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force before their departure from Hindan airbase for Tehran to airlift Indian citizens, in Hindan. PTI photo

IAF plane brings back 58 Indians from Covid19-hit Iran

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI file photo)

It seems Kamal Nath govt is falling: Shivraj Chouhan

Kamal Nath leaving a meeting with Congress party MLAs in Bhopal last week. (PTI)

Jyotiraditya's PA among those herding 17 MP Congress MLAs in Bengaluru hotel

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham