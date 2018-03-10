The Asian Age | News

Suresh Prabhu gets additional portfolio of Civil Aviation ministry

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2018, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2018, 2:33 pm IST

TDP minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had submitted his resignation from the post of Minister of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has been assigned with the additional charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Two days after Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Ashok Gajapathi Raju stepped down from the position of Civil Aviation Minister, the portfolio was handed over to Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Suresh Prabhu has been assigned with the additional charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Suresh Prabhu had stepped down from the designation of Minister of Union Railways in 2017 and was given the charge of Commerce and Industry ministry while Railways was alloted to Piyush Goyal.   

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Suresh Prabhu, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in addition to his existing portfolio," news agency ANI tweeted Rashtrapati Bhawan as saying.

The President accepted the resignation of two TDP ministers from their posts in the Central government.

Two Union Ministers, Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary, have submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister on Thursday evening following the TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's announcement.

The portfolio of Civil Aviation ministry was taken over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the resignation of Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that two of his lawmakers will resign from their ministerial posts as the Centre has not considered their demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: suresh prabhu, civil aviation minister, ashok gajapathi raju
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

