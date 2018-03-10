The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

Nawazuddin, wife summoned by Thane police in Call Data Record scam

ANI
Published : Mar 10, 2018, 7:39 am IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2018, 10:10 am IST

The matter is part of Call Data Records leakage racket that involves private detectives illegally sourcing CDR of people for their clients.

'We arrested 11 people and after interrogating 3, we found that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui extracted CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. Summons have been issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further probe,' DCP (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi said. (Photo: File)
 'We arrested 11 people and after interrogating 3, we found that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui extracted CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. Summons have been issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further probe,' DCP (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi said. (Photo: File)

Thane: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife have been summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.

The duo have been summoned after some of the arrested accused had told the police that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the CDR of the actor's wife from private detectives.

The matter is part of the larger CDR leakage racket that involves private detectives illegally sourcing CDR of people for their clients. Thane's crime branch has arrested 11 in this connection, so far.

"We arrested 11 people and after interrogating three, we found that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui extracted CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. Summons have been issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further probe," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi told media.

Read: CDR fraud: Rajani Pandit sent to judicial custody

India's first woman private detective, Rajani Pandit, was also arrested in this connection, in February, in addition to four more detectives.

Tags: nawazuddin siddiqui, call data records, cdr leakage racket, rajani pandit
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

2

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

3

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

4

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

5

MIUI 9 brings gesture navigation to Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham