Kejriwal writes to Modi, Rahul Gandhi over meet to resolve Delhi sealing drive

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asking for a law to be made in regard to the ongoing sealing drive against the commercial establishments in the national capital.

Kejriwal also sought for a meeting with the two leaders.

In his letter Kejriwal said, "The reason behind sealing is anomalies in the law. It is the responsibility of the Central government to remove these anomalies. Traders earn their livelihood honestly and pay tax. But, they are suffering due to sealing. There is only one solution now. A Bill has to be brought in Parliament to remove anomalies in the law and save traders from unemployment".

Meanwhile, in his letter to Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi Chief Minister said "A solution to this problem should be found by rising above politics. This issue needs to be strongly raised in Parliament and pressure should be exerted on the Centre to bring a Bill over it".

The Chief Minister also said he would meet Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri next week on the issue.

On Friday, Kejriwal told agitating traders that he would go on a hunger strike if the sealing issue is not resolved by March 31.

Following a meeting with the traders in Delhi's Amar Colony, against whom the police had allegedly used force for protesting, he demanded the Centre to bring an ordinance to stop the drive.

"If there is no solution to the sealing drive by March 31, I will sit on hunger strike. We will put pressure on the Centre together," Kejriwal told the traders.

"MPs of all parties unite and stall parliament for two days, I believe sealing will stop within 24 hours. Sealing is going on all over Delhi and, traders, whether close to the BJP, Congress or AAP, are being affected. It is not an issue of a single party," Kejriwal added.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on March 8 called for a one-day 'bandh' on March 13 against the sealing drives in Delhi.

All markets in Delhi will remain closed and no business activity will take place on March 13 to lodge their strong protest against sealing commercial establishments in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the CAIT that was also attended by leaders of more than 250 prominent trade associations of Delhi.

The drive to seal commercial establishments flouting provisions of the 2021 Master Plan began on January 7 in Khan Market, on the orders of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

Till now, over 1,500 commercial establishments have been sealed across the city.

According to the master plan, traders using properties for mixed purposes, have to pay a one-time conversion charge at the rate notified by the Delhi government.

The ongoing sealing drive, which was restricted to local markets, will now be extended to residential areas.