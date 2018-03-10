Khilji in 'Padmaavat' reminded me of Azam Khan: Jaya Prada

Speaking to ANI, former MP from Rampur further said that she was 'harassed' by Khan when she was contesting for the elections.

In 2009, Azam Khan supporters openly campaigned against the party candidate, Jaya Prada. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian film actress turned politician, Jaya Prada on Saturday said that Sultan Alauddin Khilji's character in the movie 'Padmaavat' reminded her of Samajwadi Party's leader Azam Khan.

"When I was watching Padmaavat, Khilji's character reminded me of Azam Khan ji," she said.

The tiff between the two is not new.

In 2009, Azam Khan supporters openly campaigned against the party candidate, Jaya Prada.

She even accused Khan of circulating vulgar material to tarnish her image in 2009, stating that she would complain to the Election Commission about it.

Jaya Prada won the 2009 election but by a reduced margin of about 30,000 votes.

The bitter rivalry between the two Uttar Pradesh leaders surfaced in 2012 as well, with Jaya Prada vowing to destroy Khan's "arrogance".