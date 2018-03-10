The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 | Last Update : 05:39 PM IST

India, All India

Khilji in 'Padmaavat' reminded me of Azam Khan: Jaya Prada

ANI
Published : Mar 10, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2018, 3:54 pm IST

Speaking to ANI, former MP from Rampur further said that she was 'harassed' by Khan when she was contesting for the elections.

In 2009, Azam Khan supporters openly campaigned against the party candidate, Jaya Prada. (Photo: ANI)
 In 2009, Azam Khan supporters openly campaigned against the party candidate, Jaya Prada. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian film actress turned politician, Jaya Prada on Saturday said that Sultan Alauddin Khilji's character in the movie 'Padmaavat' reminded her of Samajwadi Party's leader Azam Khan.

"When I was watching Padmaavat, Khilji's character reminded me of Azam Khan ji," she said.

Speaking to ANI, former MP from Rampur further said that she was "harassed" by Khan when she was contesting for the elections.

The tiff between the two is not new.

In 2009, Azam Khan supporters openly campaigned against the party candidate, Jaya Prada.

She even accused Khan of circulating vulgar material to tarnish her image in 2009, stating that she would complain to the Election Commission about it.

Jaya Prada won the 2009 election but by a reduced margin of about 30,000 votes.

The bitter rivalry between the two Uttar Pradesh leaders surfaced in 2012 as well, with Jaya Prada vowing to destroy Khan's "arrogance".

Tags: jaya prada, alauddin khilji, padmaavat, azam khan, election commission, samajwadi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

2

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

3

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

4

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

5

MIUI 9 brings gesture navigation to Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham