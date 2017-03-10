The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 10, 2017 | Last Update : 07:01 AM IST

India, All India

Urgent action needed to root out terror: President Pranab Mukherjee

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 12:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2017, 6:36 am IST

Emphasising on India’s ties with Jordan, the President said India attaches great value to them.

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee called for “urgent collective action” in order to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from which no country is immune.

The President said this while interacting with visiting Chief of Royal Court of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Fayez Al-Tarawneh, who called on him on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Emphasising on India’s ties with Jordan, the President said India attaches great value to them.

“India appreciates Jordan’s proactive role under the leadership of King Abdullah on regional issues, especially towards resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and addressing the scourge of terrorism that has affected our regions and the world,” he said.

Mr Mukherjee added no country is safe from terrorism and urgent collective action is needed to eradicate it. The President said India lauds Jordan’s exceptional humanitarian assistance in hosting refugees from its war-torn neighbourhood despite the tremendous strain on its socio-economic resources.

He said India was happy that it could make a contribution to help mitigate the crisis adding he had warm memories of his recent visit to Jordan, the first-ever visit by an Indian head of state to Jordan.

President Mukherjee said India-Jordan bilateral trade which was at $1.35 billion in 2015-16 is expected to touch new heights. “India is happy that Jordan is interested in cooperation in security and defence, space, and fertilisers among others,” he said.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, terrorism, rashtrapati bhavan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Be careful: Your smart devices can be outsmarted!

2

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

3

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

4

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

5

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham