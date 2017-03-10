The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, All India

Sonia Gandhi flies abroad on result eve for check-up

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2017, 1:58 am IST

Party sources said she left on Wednesday night for a “routine medical check-up” and will return only after Holi on Monday.

Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who did not campaign in the Assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, will also give the counting on Saturday a miss as she has flown abroad for treatment.

Party sources said she left on Wednesday night for a “routine medical check-up” and will return only after Holi on Monday.

Though they did not let in on where she has gone for the check-up, there was speculation that she was in the US where she had undergone treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Mrs Gandhi has not been keeping well for quite some time. She held a closed-door meeting with senior party leaders and her deputy Rahul Gandhi before her departure. The Congress vice-president will discharge the functions of the party president in her absence.

Mr Gandhi, tipped to succeed her over time, spearheaded the Congress’ election campaign in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Mrs Gandhi has been out of action much of the time after having taken ill during a roadshow in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra  Modi’s constituency, on August 2 last year.

Tags: sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Be careful: Your smart devices can be outsmarted!

2

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

3

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

4

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

5

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham