The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 10, 2017 | Last Update : 07:01 AM IST

India, All India

Lucknow encounter: Ex-IAF man, terror unit kingpin, held

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2017, 6:36 am IST

Leader of ISIS Khurasan module among two arrested in Kanpur.

Arms, ammunition and other items recovered after suspected ISIS terrorist Saifullah was killed in a 12-hour long operation near Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
 Arms, ammunition and other items recovered after suspected ISIS terrorist Saifullah was killed in a 12-hour long operation near Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The UP ATS on Thursday arrested two more persons in connection with the blast in the Bhopal–Ujjain passenger train and the Lucknow terror operation that ended on Wednesday.

The arrests were made from Kanpur. The arrested persons are Ghaus Mohammad Khan, said to be the mastermind of the Khurasan module, and Azhar Khan, who was supplying arms to the members of the module. The name of Azhar was mentioned in a diary recovered during the encounter on Wednesday.

Ghaus Mohammad aka Karan Khatri, is a retired Air Force personnel — he was an airman — and had been providing literature and arms for radicalising youth. He has been living in Jajmau in Kanpur after leaving the Air Force in 1993.

The Uttar Pradesh police had said that the youth killed in an anti-terror operation in Lucknow and his five arrested associates were “self radicalised” and were trying to build an Islamic State Khurasan module in the state capital.

Ghaus Mohammad’s sons Adil and Abdul said that they had no inkling about their father’s activities and links with the terrorist organisations.

“We saw this news on TV channels but our father denied having any connection with such activities, he said he was innocent,” the sons said.

They said that they had never seen the slain terror suspect Saifullah, who was killed in an encounter in Lucknow on Tuesday night. They also stated that unknown persons never visited their house.

The sons said that their father had spoken to them on Tuesday and had said that he was going to his native village. The blast in the Bhopal–Ujjain express took place on Tuesday.

ADG (law and order) Daljit Chaudhary told reporters that he two suspects had been brought to Lucknow and were being interrogated by various agencies. He said that the members of the module had been arrested.

It may be recalled that Saifullah, a suspect in the train blast case, was killed while hiding in a building in Lucknow after a 12-hour operation on Wednesday. Security forces who surrounded the building had repeatedly asked him to come out, but to no avail. It is said that he and his group planned to blow up a Sufi shrine within a month.

Tags: up ats, bhopal–ujjain passenger blast, saifullah, isis
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Be careful: Your smart devices can be outsmarted!

2

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

3

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

4

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

5

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham