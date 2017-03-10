The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, All India

DGMO dials counterpart over terror concerns

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2017, 1:07 am IST

Indo-Pak relations have plummeted after the Uri attack which led to a surgical strike by Indian special forces on September 28-29.

The two DGMOs had also spoken in September just after the Uri terror attack that claimed the lives of 19 Indian soldiers. (Photo: AP)
 The two DGMOs had also spoken in September just after the Uri terror attack that claimed the lives of 19 Indian soldiers. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s director-general of military operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen A.K. Bhatia on Thursday called up his Pakistani counterpart to convey India’s concerns over the movement of terrorists detected along the Line of Control (LoC). Rejecting the allegation, the Pakistan Army asked India to “share evidence”.

Confirming the hotline contact between the two DGMOs, Pakistan military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted: “Indian concern on terrorists’ movement along the LoC were strongly rejected during the hotline call. Indian Army asked to look inward, share evidence”.

The two DGMOs had last established a hotline contact on November 23, when the Pakistan DGMO in a surprise gesture had called up his Indian counterpart to inform the latter about Pakistani civilian casualties in the aftermath of the Indian Army’s punitive fire assaults.

The then Indian DGMO Lt. Gen. Singh, while expressing grief at the Pak civilian casualties, had emphatically stated that “retaliatory firing by Indian troops has only been carried out targeting locations from where Pakistan has initiated ceasefire violations on Indian posts”.

The two DGMOs had also spoken in September just after the Uri terror attack that claimed the lives of 19 Indian soldiers.

The source added that Pakistan’s DGMO was also informed about the repatriation of two Pakistan nationals apprehended in Kashmir’s Uri.

Two teenagers-Awan and Ahsan-had accidentally crossed the LoC in September just after militants attacked an Army camp on September 19 in Uri. The duo was initially suspected to be guides of the Militants, and the Army had handed them over to the NIA for proper investigations.

On finding no connection between the two teenagers and the terrorist involved in the Uri attack, the NIA on Wednesday handed them over to the Army. “The individuals will be repatriated through the Wagah border on Friday,” the source added.

Indo-Pak relations have plummeted after the Uri attack which led to a surgical strike by Indian special forces on September 28-29.

On Thursday, Pakistan reiterated that it will maintain minimum deterrence capability to safeguard its national security.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said while India’s arms build-up and testing of inter-continental ballistic missiles is a source of concern for the region, Pakistan does not want to indulge in arms race.

Tags: dgmo, indian army, pakistan army, loc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Be careful: Your smart devices can be outsmarted!

2

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

3

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

4

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

5

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham