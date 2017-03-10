The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 10, 2017 | Last Update : 04:07 PM IST

India, All India

‘Arrest order issued to ruin my life, career’: Justice Karnan

ANI
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2017, 4:02 pm IST

Justice Karnan created a controversy after he alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit.

Justice Karnan
 Justice Karnan

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan on Friday said the bailable warrant against him by the Supreme Court is an attempt to "ruin his career and life".

Commenting on the warrant issued by the apex court, he said, "Order is arbitrary. It is deliberately issued against me in order to ruin my life, career."

Calling the matter as national issue, Justice Karnan said, "Made representation to Prime Minister Modi, stating that some judges committed illegal activities and on the basis of representation SC issued suo moto contempt without enquiry, discussion or findings."

Justice Karnan created a controversy after he alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit. He also questioned the collegiums system of the Supreme Court which transferred him from the Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court.

Karnan, who had been issued a contempt notice earlier in February by the apex court, refused to appear before the bench in Friday's hearing and has been served a bailable warrant by a bench headed by CJI J.S. Khehar and has been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 10,000.

The court has directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to personally execute the warrant against Justice Karnan to ensure his appearance before it on March 31, when the court will again hear the matter.

This is the first time in the country's judicial history that a sitting judge is being served a bailable warrant by a seven-judge Bench in a suo motu contempt case for his alleged disparaging remarks against High Court and Supreme Court judges calculated to "lower the dignity of the judicial institution".

Tags: cs karnan, calcutta high court, contempt case

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

2

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

3

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

4

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

5

Kohli, Smith in peace talks to solve India, Australia crisis

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham