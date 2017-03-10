‘Arrest order issued to ruin my life, career’: Justice Karnan

Justice Karnan created a controversy after he alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit.

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan on Friday said the bailable warrant against him by the Supreme Court is an attempt to "ruin his career and life".

Commenting on the warrant issued by the apex court, he said, "Order is arbitrary. It is deliberately issued against me in order to ruin my life, career."

Calling the matter as national issue, Justice Karnan said, "Made representation to Prime Minister Modi, stating that some judges committed illegal activities and on the basis of representation SC issued suo moto contempt without enquiry, discussion or findings."

Justice Karnan created a controversy after he alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit. He also questioned the collegiums system of the Supreme Court which transferred him from the Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court.

Karnan, who had been issued a contempt notice earlier in February by the apex court, refused to appear before the bench in Friday's hearing and has been served a bailable warrant by a bench headed by CJI J.S. Khehar and has been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 10,000.

The court has directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to personally execute the warrant against Justice Karnan to ensure his appearance before it on March 31, when the court will again hear the matter.

This is the first time in the country's judicial history that a sitting judge is being served a bailable warrant by a seven-judge Bench in a suo motu contempt case for his alleged disparaging remarks against High Court and Supreme Court judges calculated to "lower the dignity of the judicial institution".