Monday, Feb 10, 2020 | Last Update : 02:00 AM IST

India, All India

BSY hints at waiver of loans to farmers

THE ASIAN AGE. | MB GIRISH
Published : Feb 10, 2020, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2020, 1:19 am IST

Yediyurappa was in Hassan to attend a private function and said the waiver of farm loans is likely to help farmers.

B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: Asian Age)
 B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: Asian Age)

HASSAN: Giving a broad hint about the state budget he will be presenting on March 5, chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said though the financial condition of the state was not as expected, his forthcoming budget will strive to help farmers obtain facilities adding that a waiver of farm loans could also be on the cards.

Mr Yediyurappa was in Hassan to attend a private function and said the waiver of farm loans is likely to help farmers who have availed loans from Primary Land Development Banks (PLD), District Cooperative Central Banks and also from various cooperative institutions for purchase of tractors, tillers and other agricultural equipment.

“For many years, farmers have taken loans for purchase of agricultural equipment and are under pressure to repay interest for the loans availed. We have discussed waiver of both mid-term and long term loans and the loan waiver will run into around ` 500 crore. This will be the first such step in the history of the state wherein mid-term and long term loans of farmers will be eligible for the benefit,” said Mr Yediyurappa.

Likewise, the state government has  decided to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy by `200 per quintal for procurement,  chief minister Yediyurappa said, adding that his government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

Tags: b.s. yediyurappa

Latest From India

Bhavana Reddy

Bhavana Reddy shines in signature item of father

People carry an injured woman to a hospital after a passenger bus caught fire after coming in contact with a power transmission line Ganjam district’s Golanthara area in Odisha on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

10 die as bus comes into contact with power cable

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Omar preached radicalism: PSA dossier

Narayan Tripathy

BJP MLA demands separate Vindhyachal, stirs row

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham