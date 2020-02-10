Monday, Feb 10, 2020 | Last Update : 02:00 AM IST

India, All India

10 die as bus comes into contact with power cable

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Feb 10, 2020, 1:22 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2020, 1:22 am IST

The death toll was likely to rise as some of the seriously injured persons have sustained more than 60 per cent burns.

People carry an injured woman to a hospital after a passenger bus caught fire after coming in contact with a power transmission line Ganjam district’s Golanthara area in Odisha on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 People carry an injured woman to a hospital after a passenger bus caught fire after coming in contact with a power transmission line Ganjam district’s Golanthara area in Odisha on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

BERHAMPUR (ODISHA): At least 10 passengers were on Sunday reportedly electrocuted and 27 sustained injuries, many of them seriously, when the bus in which they were travelling came into contact with 11KV live wire at Melapaturu village under Golanthara police limits near Berhampur city in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The injured were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

The death toll was likely to rise as some of the seriously injured persons have sustained more than 60 per cent burns.

Berhampur superintendent of police Pinak Mishra confirmed five deaths due to electrocution.

“Have retrieved five bodies from the bus. As many as 10 passengers have been admitted to casualty department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital.  

Dambaru Reddy, a resident of Melapataru, said as soon as the villagers heard the shouting of passengers, they tried to rescue them. However, it took them 30 minutes to disconnect the live wire.

Ganjam district officials said fire services personnel and five ambulances were engaged in rescue work.

Sukanta Sethi, chief fire officer, Odisha, said deputy fire officer from Berhampur along with other staff rushed to the spot and shifted all the passengers to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

“As soon as we got the information, our officers along with rescuers rushed to the spot. All the injured persons were taken to hospital in our vehicles. The villagers who had reached the spot had done a tremendous work by disconnecting the live wire from the bus and getting most of the passengers out of the bus,” said Mr Sethi.

The passengers, reports added, were returning to their village after attending a wedding feast at Berhampur.

In another mishap, a bus carrying 60 passengers also came into contact with 11KV live electric wire.

There were no reports of the passengers sustaining any injuries, though four tyres of the bus were gutted. The driver of the bus was missing at the spot.

Tags: berhampur accident, berhampur city

Latest From India

Bhavana Reddy

Bhavana Reddy shines in signature item of father

B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: Asian Age)

BSY hints at waiver of loans to farmers

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Omar preached radicalism: PSA dossier

Narayan Tripathy

BJP MLA demands separate Vindhyachal, stirs row

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham