Robert Vadra appears before ED third time in money laundering probe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2019, 5:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2019, 5:33 am IST

Vadra arrived at the central probe agency’s office at Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 10.45 am in his private vehicle.

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case probe in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in the purchase of assets abroad.

Mr Vadra arrived at the central probe agency’s office at Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 10.45 am in his private vehicle. He was given an hour-long break for lunch. This is the third consecutive day that the businessman appeared befo-re the agency. He may be called for questioning again on Monday, sources said.

After two sessions of questioning on February 6 and 7, sources said the investigating officer (IO) of the case wanted to put across more questions to Mr Vadra in connection with the case and hence he was asked to depose again on Saturday. While Mr Vadra was quizzed for about five-and-a-half hours on Thursday, he was grilled for about nine hours the next day. Sources said Mr Vadra was questioned on various aspects of his personal and business finances during the latest session. It is believed that the last time Mr Vadra was confronted with documents.

Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

The agency told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Mr Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

Mr Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witchhunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends. Sources said Vadra's statement was recorded under Section 50 (powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as was done on the last two occasions. His appearance before the ED acquired political overtones after his wife Priyanka Gandhi, recently appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, accompanied him to the investigating agency's office on Wednesday while she picked him up after questioning on Thursday.

