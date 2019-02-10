Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

And now, a Rahul Gandhi biopic

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2019, 5:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2019, 5:16 am IST

A teaser of the biopic has been released on YouTube.

 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It’s raining biopics in Bollywood. After The Accidental Prime Minister (a film based on Manmohan Singh’s tenure as the PM), a biopic on Congress president Rahul Gandhi — My Name is RaGa — is now being made.

A teaser of the biopic has been released on YouTube. The film begin with the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“The movie has no intentions to glorify Rahul or to demystify him,” the director, Paul Rupesh, said in a press release. “It’s the story of a coming back of a human being who had been ridiculously attacked. Anyone who has fearlessly confronted defeat and failure can relate to this story. In that sense, I don’t want to call this a biopic, it’s a story of any man who becomes unstoppable after he wins over a catastrophic life.”

A news portal, Indian Wire, quoted the director as saying that he was “deeply inspired” by Mr Gandhi’s struggle.

Incidentally, the movie has not been promoted or cleared by the Congress.

Speaking to the media, the director said that he did not get in touch with the Gandhi family or anyone else for clearance.

“All the information is in the public domain. The film is based on facts. There is no need to get any clearance,” he said.

Characters of Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been woven into the film’s story. The teaser on YouTube shows look-alikes of Prime Minister Modi and Mr Shah clenching their fist and gritting their teeth as clips of Rahul Gandhi at rally are being aired on TV channels.

Actor Aswini Kumar will play Mr Gandhi, while Himant Kapadiya will portray Mr Modi in the film. Aswini Kumar has done some short films and commercials.

As for the director, some of the films he has made so far include Kamasutra 3D, Saint Dracula 3D and The Journey of Karma, among others. Also in the making is a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vivek Oberoi will be playing Mr Modi and the first poster of the movie has already been released.

While biopics like Thackery (on Bal Thackery), The Accidental Prime Minister, and Narendra Modi’s managed to get accomplished actors, the director of My Name is RaGa talked about the problems of getting big names. He told the news portal, “I wanted to get bigger names on board but in the current political scenario, everyone is wary. I am still trying to get a significant actor on board for the remaining portions.”

Raju Kher plays the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in My Name is RaGa. Kher’s brother, Anupam Kher, played the former Prime Minister in The Accidental Prime Minister.

According to reports, My Name is RaGa is slated to release before general elections.

