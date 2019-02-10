Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over hooch deaths in Uttar Pradesh

ANI
Published : Feb 10, 2019, 1:06 pm IST
Till now, a total of 56 people have lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Kushinagar and Saharanpur in the state.

Yadav said, 'The Opposition has been notifying the government about such activities, but they did not wake up as some of its leaders are involved. The truth is that without the backing of the government, such businesses cannot be carried out.' (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government over the death of several people after consuming spurious liquor in the state recently.

Yadav told ANI, "The Opposition has been notifying the government about such activities, but they did not wake up as some of its leaders are involved. The truth is that without the backing of the government, such businesses cannot be carried out. The BJP should accept the fact that they cannot run the state."

Anand Kumar, Additional Director General, Uttar Pradesh said that 46 people have died in Saharanpur, while 10 people died in Kushinagar after consuming illegal liquor that was formulated from smuggled substances.

“Some people who went to Haridwar, consumed the illicit liquor and they distributed it to their relatives in Saharanpur when they returned to Uttar Pradesh," he had said.

Kumar pointed out that police suspect that spurious liquor was illegally brought from Kushinagar to Bihar. "The police and excise team across the state are running a coordinated search to track the culprits,” he said on Saturday.

