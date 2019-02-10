6 Rohingiya arrested at Indo-Nepal border

The six arrested persons, including a woman, were handed over to Khoribari Police station.
Panitanki: Six Rohingya were arrested on Saturday by the Border Interaction Team at Panitanki along the Indo-Nepal border while they were trying to cross over into Nepal from India.
Among them, two persons were sent to a correctional home while the other four were sent to police custody.
They have been booked under the Foreigners act and were produced before the Siliguri Court.