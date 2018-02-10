The Asian Age | News

Parrikar's 'fear' comes true, gets trolled with #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2018, 6:40 pm IST

Parikar had said that he was worried as even girls had started consuming alcohol.

The BJP leader was trolled for his statement by many including novelists, writers as well as artists using #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: It took no time for Twitterati to swing into action and mock BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Manohar after his remarks on girls drinking beer.

Parikar on Friday, addressing the State Youth Parliament, had said that he was worried as even girls had started consuming alcohol.

"I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed," said Parrikar.

The BJP leader was trolled for his statement by many including novelists, writers as well as artists using #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer.

Indian singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani too jumped into the debate to make the chief minister realise that there are women who drink and are smart, self-sufficient and strong.

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi also criticised the remark.

