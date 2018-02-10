The Asian Age | News

Palestine has always taken top spot in our foreign policy: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2018, 8:27 pm IST

President Abbas welcomed Modi stating that Indian leadership has always stood by peace in Palestine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: @PMO/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: @PMO/Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas that India was bound to take care of the interests of Palestinian people.

"India hopes that soon Palestine will come a free country in a peaceful manner," he said.

"We hope for peace and stability in Palestine, we believe a permanent solution is possible with dialogue. Only diplomacy and farsightedness can set free from violence and baggage of the past. We know it is not easy but we need to keep trying as a lot is at stake," he further said.

PM Modi and President Abbas witnessed exchange of agreements between India and Palestine in Ramallah.

President Abbas welcomed Modi on his historic visit to the country stating that Indian leadership has always stood by peace in Palestine.

Asserting that Palestine was ready for to engage in negotiations with India, Abbas said they rely on India's role as an international force and its role in the non-alignment movement for desired peace in the region.

Abbas asserted his commitment to political action and negotiations as means of achieving their national goals to freedom and independence in accordance with the two states' relation along the lines of 1967.

In response, PM Modi thanked Palestine President Abbas for the Grand Collar of the state of Palestine conferred on him.

"This is an honour for India and a symbol of Palestine's friendship," Modi said.

Modi said India and Palestine's relations have stood the test of time. Palestine has always taken a top spot in our foreign policy, he further said.

Speaking on India's contribution to strengthen the bilateral ties, Modi said India is aiding the construction of an Institute of Diplomacy in Palestine.

He also announced doubling the exchange of students from this year taking it from 50 to 100.

Modi, who is on a three-nation tour reached Palestine on Saturday. Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to step on Palestinian soil and will spend around three hours in Palestine on this visit that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, has described as "significant".

On Friday, Modi reached Jordan's capital Amman where he met King Abdullah II. He took a chopper ride to Palestine's Ramallah.

