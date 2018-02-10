The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

India, All India

Navy Chief’s Saudi visit to deepen defence ties

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2018, 3:18 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2018, 3:18 am IST

The Navy Chief also held talks with Saudi Arabia’s deputy defence minister Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Aysesh.

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba
 Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

NEW DELHI: During his visit to Saudi Arabia from February 4-8, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba held extensive talks with its top defence brass to further consolidate cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, officials said on Friday.

Enhancing cooperation to pursue common strategic interests in the backdrop of the changing security scenario in the region as also to explore new avenues of defence cooperation were the focus of Lanba’s talks with the Saudi military establishment, they said.

The Navy Chief also held talks with Saudi Arabia’s deputy defence minister Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Aysesh, Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces General Abdul Rahman bin Saleh Al-Bunyan and Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice-Admiral Fahd bin Abdulla Al-Ghofaily.

The admiral, also the chairman of the powerful chiefs of staff committee, visited a number of key naval installations and assets in Saudi Arabia, including the naval operations centre.

Tags: sunil lanba, mohammad bin abdullah al-aysesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Human reproductive organs can get infected by ebola virus, says study

2

Shah Rukh Khan on his film seIection: I don't go searching for a film

3

Best Valentines Day smartphone gifts to consider (2018 edition)

4

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

5

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: AP)

Designer Tom Ford takes inspiration from Andy Warhorl at NWFW 2018

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham