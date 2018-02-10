Navy Chief’s Saudi visit to deepen defence ties

The Navy Chief also held talks with Saudi Arabia’s deputy defence minister Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Aysesh.

NEW DELHI: During his visit to Saudi Arabia from February 4-8, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba held extensive talks with its top defence brass to further consolidate cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, officials said on Friday.

Enhancing cooperation to pursue common strategic interests in the backdrop of the changing security scenario in the region as also to explore new avenues of defence cooperation were the focus of Lanba’s talks with the Saudi military establishment, they said.

The Navy Chief also held talks with Saudi Arabia’s deputy defence minister Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Aysesh, Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces General Abdul Rahman bin Saleh Al-Bunyan and Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice-Admiral Fahd bin Abdulla Al-Ghofaily.

The admiral, also the chairman of the powerful chiefs of staff committee, visited a number of key naval installations and assets in Saudi Arabia, including the naval operations centre.