The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:08 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Lightning has arrived yet again forcing players and umpiers to go off the field .(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers yet again
 
India, All India

Modi 1st PM to visit Palestine, hopes to lead stronger bilateral ties

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 10, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

PM Modi is likely to announce the set-up of a super-speciality hospital in Palestine's Ramallah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, has reached Palestine on Saturday. Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to step on Palestinian soil and will spend around three hours in Palestine on this visit that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, has described as "significant".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had skipped Palestine when he had visited Israel in July 2017 to signal his government's decision to treat New Delhi's relations with the two countries as "mutually independent and exclusive".

In Ramallah, that serves as the de facto capital of Palestine, Modi headed straight to the memorial of former President Yasser Arafat where he laid a wreath. He also took a tour of the Yasser Arafat Mausoleum.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Soon after landing at Palestine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "This is a historic visit that will lead to stronger bilateral cooperation."

Modi held discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas over a working lunch. The two leaders also exchanged agreements.

In a recognition of PM Modi’s contribution to relations between India and Palestine, President Abbas conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine on him after the conclusion of the bilateral meeting. The Grand Collar is Highest order given to foreign dignitaries.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Commendation of Grand Collar read, "In recognition of his wise leadership, lofty national and international stature, in appreciation of his efforts to promote historic relations between Palestine and India, in acknowledgement of his support to our people’s right to freedom so that peace prevails in region.”

PM Modi is likely to announce the set-up of a super-speciality hospital in Palestine's Ramallah on Saturday.

India is the first non-Arab nation to recognise Palestine and maintains diplomatic relationships with them. "We have de-hyphenated our relations with Palestine and Israel and now we see them both as mutually independent and exclusive and as part of this policy the Prime Minister is undertaking this visit," B Bala Bhaskar, joint secretary in the foreign ministry, said.

On Friday, Modi reached Jordan's capital Amman where he met King Abdullah II. He took a chopper ride to Palestine's Ramallah.

(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

"Had a wonderful meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. Our discussions today will give great strength to India-Jordan bilateral relations," Modi tweeted on Friday.

In the UAE, Modi will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He is also expected to speak at the World Government Summit in Dubai, where India is the guest country.

Modi will visit Oman and will hold talks with the Sultan of Oman and other key leaders. He would also interact with leading businesspersons of Oman on developing stronger economic and business links with India.

Tags: narendra modi, palestine, mahmoud abbas, yasser arafat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple AirPods explode in Tampa

2

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers yet again

3

Man hospitalised as his rectum falls out after playing phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

4

Scottish distillery creates world’s strongest gin

5

Human reproductive organs can get infected by ebola virus, says study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham