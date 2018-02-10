The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 10, 2018

India, All India

Make Ram Temple, people didn't vote you for triple talaq laws: VHP chief

PTI
Published : Feb 10, 2018, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2018, 9:45 am IST

Pravin Togadia also said the Government should pass a law for construction of Ram Mandir without the mosque adjacent to it.

VHP international working president Pravin Togadia said, 'Whether to make a law on triple talaq or not is up to the government, but they should make a law for Ram temple'. (Photo: File | PTI)
 VHP international working president Pravin Togadia said, 'Whether to make a law on triple talaq or not is up to the government, but they should make a law for Ram temple'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Aurangabad: In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Pravin Togadia on Friday said that people voted the NDA to power for building Ram temple in Ayodhya, and not for making laws on triple talaq.

He also said the government should pass a legislation to pave the way for construction of the temple.

"People have voted you to power not for making laws on triple talaq, but for the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya," Togadia told reporters at Aurangabad on Friday. 

Togadia, who is on a two-day tour of Aurangabad and Parbhani, arrived in the city on Thursday evening.

"A law should be passed for the construction of Ram temple, so that it is built soon. Whether to make a law on triple talaq or not is up to the government, but they should make a law for Ram temple," he added.

"We have faith in the judiciary, but since the temple has not been built, a law should be passed in this regard so that it can be constructed without the mosque adjacent to it," he said.

He said the apex court once again adjourned the hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Friday said it would hear the appeals in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute on March 14.

"Since long, the Hindu community has been waiting for the temple, hence it should be built," Togadia said.

In view of the VHP leader's visit, the city police have put in place tight security arrangements.

"Seven hundred policemen, including two DCPs, five ACPs and 17 police inspectors, have been deployed to provide security," he said. 

Tags: narendra modi, pravin togadia, ram temple in ayodhya, triple talaq
Location: India, Maharashtra, Shambajinagar (Aurangabad)

