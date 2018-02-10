Hope nations play a constructive role in Maldives: India

The veiled criticism is being seen in the context of a remark made earlier in the day in Beijing by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

New Delhi: In what is being seen as a veiled attack on China on the Maldives crisis, India on Friday evening said that “it hoped all countries can play a constructive role in Maldives, instead of doing the opposite”.

The veiled criticism is being seen in the context of a remark made earlier in the day in Beijing by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, who was quoted by news agencies as saying, “The international community should respect the will of the Maldives and play a constructive role in the stability and development of Maldives instead of doing the opposite.”

China’s remark was apparently made in the context of reports about Indian troops being kept on standby and was seen as proof that Beijing is backing beleaguered Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen.

According to news agency reports, visiting Maldivian economic development minister Mohamed Saeed told Chinese foreign minister wang Yi that the Maldives has the ability to protect the Chinese personnel and the institutions.”

But apparently some contradictory media reports have surfaced, claiming that Maldives has sought support from China to maintain security for Chinese investments. In response to a query on media reports that Maldives has sought support from China to maintain security for Chinese investments”, the MEA said, “We note that China has said that Maldives government has the ability to protect the security of Chinese personnel and institutions in Maldives. We hope that all countries can play a constructive role in Maldives, instead of doing the opposite.”