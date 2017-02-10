The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 10, 2017 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

India, All India

U’khand polls: ‘Vote out govt which tainted God’s abode,’ says Modi

PTI
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 5:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 5:17 pm IST

Modi said corruption in Uttarakhand does not need to be proven in the courts of law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally in Haridwar. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally in Haridwar. (Photo: PTI)

Haridwar: Noting that next five years are as vital for Uttarakhand as they are in the growth of any 16-year-old, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to vote out the government which had "tainted the name of Devbhoomi" and replace it with one that could translate Atal Behari Vajpayee's vision for the state.

"The sixteenth year is very important in the life of everyone because the next five years determine the shape of things to come. So is the case of Uttarakhand in the 16th year of its existence.

"The next five years will determine the direction in which it is going to move," Modi said addressing the party's Vijay Sankalp rally at Rishikul Maidan here.

He said corruption in Uttarakhand does not need to be proven in the courts of law as it is something which the entire country has seen on the television.

"There was a time when the mention of Devbhoomi evoked sacred feelings but it is no longer so.

"Now, the mention of the word brings to mind images of a tainted government. The entire country has seen it all on TV.

"Won't you vote out a government which sullied the reputation of the abode of God," the Prime Minister said.

Asserting that he had taken up the task of translating Vajpayee's vision of Uttarakhand into a reality, he asked urged them to install a BJP government which restores Uttarakhand's honour.

Talking about demonetisation, Modi said some people are still not able to sleep and are very upset because all their black money business is now accounted in banks.

"From where did it come, how much came and who brought it and how, all that is before cameras now. That is why such people are sleepless now," he said.

"This country has been looted for 70 years. Can anyone deny this? Has it been looted or not. Whatever position one got, they worked hard to secure it and looted. They were in the habit of looting and black marketing.

"I have launched this crusade against corruption and black money. All that they have looted from the poor, I have to return it to them," he said.

Tags: narendra modi, uttarakhand polls, bjp
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Haridwar

MOST POPULAR

1

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

2

'Modi Jalebi' becomes talk of the town in poll-bound UP

3

Virat Kohli eclipses Don Bradman's feat with another double ton

4

India vs B'desh: Bangladesh end Day 2 at 41/1, trail by 646 runs

5

Shraddha Kapoor confirmed as actress opposite Aamir, Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan?

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham