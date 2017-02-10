Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati row echoes in House

Joshi said that Queen Padmavati (popularly known as Queen Padmini) was known for saving her honour by jumping into a pier.

New Delhi: The row over filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati echoed in Lok Sabha on Thursday when the BJP MP from Chittorgarh C.P. Joshi demanded tough legal action against the makers for portraying the Rajput queen in an objectionable manner.

Mr Joshi, while raising the issue during Zero Hour, said that Queen Padmavati (popularly known as Queen Padmini) was known for saving her honour by jumping into a pier when her kingdom was attacked by Alauddin Khilji, but the filmmaker has portrayed her as a lover of the attacker and is distorting history for the sake of fame.

“I demand that filming the character in this manner be barred and tough legal action be taken for doing so,” Mr Joshi said.

Last month, Mr Bhansali was allegedly roughed up by members of a Rajput community group, who also stopped the shooting of the film by damaging the sets at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur, alleging that the director was “distorting facts” in the film which is about Alauddin Khilji’s obsession with Rani Padmavati.