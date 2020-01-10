Amit Shah, Ajit Doval review India’s internal security

Home secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar also participated in the review meeting.

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other senior officials of the home ministry and multiple security and intelligence agencies held a high level meeting on Thursday to review the country’s internal security scenario. Sources said though there was no “immediate threat or provocation’,” the security review was conducted due to multiple factors like ongoing protests against CAA, prevailing situation in some Universities particularly JNU, security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and also the North-East.

Home secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar also participated in the review meeting. While the home minister, sources added, and other top-brass expressed satisfaction over the existing security situation, it was decided to that the Home Ministry should continue to maintain co-ordination with various state security agencies to ensure that no untoward incident takes place particularly in the run up to Republic Day on January 26.

Senior officials said normally, the security agencies remain on high alert ahead of January 26 due to a possible terror threat, and this time the agencies will maintain “greater co-ordination with states.’’

On the issue of prevailing security scenario in the Kashmir Valley also there was a view that the situation was better now it has was decided that restoring internet connection in the Valley should be put on hold for some more time. ``The broadband or internet connectivity in the Valley will not be restored in any hurry as inputs suggest it can lead to violence or increase in subversive activities. So this will have to be done in a phased manner as has been done in Kargil and for some essential services in the Valley,’’a senior security official said.

Recently Home Ministry had decided to withdraw some companies of central para-military forces from the Valley in view of the improved security situation, However, sources confirmed that any further withdrawal of security forces from the region would not happen during the winter season.

``Any decision on further withdrawal of security forces will now be done during summer as a detailed threat assessment or review would be done then. Normally there is an increase in terror activities during the summer season,’’ the official added.