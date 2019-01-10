The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 10, 2019

India, All India

Statement was pathetic, sexist, misogynistic: NCW issues notice to Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 10, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2019, 12:25 pm IST

NCW issued notice to Rahul over his statement 'PM ran away and asked a 'mahila' (Defence Minister) to defend him'.

Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson said, 'We've asked explanation from Rahul Gandhi for why he said, what he said on Wednesday in tweets.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his statement "PM Modi ran away and asked a 'mahila' (Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) to defend him".

Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson said, “We've asked explanation from Rahul Gandhi for why he said, what he said on Wednesday in tweets. The statement was pathetic, sexist and misogynistic. That's why we've sent him a notice. He has to explain what he means when he is trying to talk low of women.”

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj said the comments mark a "new low" in Indian politics and her colleague Smriti Irani put out a tweet with the hashtag #MisogynistRahul.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “with all due respect Modi Ji, in our culture respect for women begins at home. Stop shaking. Be a man and answer my question: Did the Air Force and Defence Ministry object when you bypassed the original Rafale deal? Yes? Or No?”.

 

