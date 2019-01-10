Naveen Patnaik: BJD will not be part of proposed mahagathbandhan

The Odisha CM also maintained that the BJD would continue to stay equidistant from the BJP and the Congress.

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations to rest, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday clarified that the party would not be part of the mahagathbandhan, the speculated grand alliance of opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“As far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the Biju Janata Dal is not a part of it,” Mr Patnaik said.

The Odisha CM also maintained that the BJD would continue to stay equidistant from the BJP and the Congress.

“We will continue with our policy of equidistance from BJP and Congress,” he said.

Mr Patnaik also ruled out the speculations of another cabinet reshuffle ahead of the general and assembly polls. “There is no thought on ministry reshuffle,” he added.