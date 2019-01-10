The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 10, 2019 | Last Update : 07:18 AM IST

India, All India

Bipin Rawat for Taliban talks, but no ‘preconditions’

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 10, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2019, 6:15 am IST

It may be recalled that the Afghan govt as well as the United States and Russia are in favour of engaging with the Pakistan-backed Afghan Taliban.

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)
 Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Wednesday supported the talks (by the concerned parties) with the Taliban, but said it should be without any preconditions, as America’s special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is visiting New Delhi. The Army chief, meanwhile, also “pitched for some control over the social media to contain the spread of radicalisation and terror funding”.

It may be recalled that the Afghan government as well as the United States and Russia are in favour of engaging with the Pakistan-backed Afghan Taliban. While India is backing the Afghan government to the hilt in peace efforts in that country, New Delhi doesn’t want to talk directly to the Taliban.

“Yes, there should be talks with the Taliban so long as they do not come out with any preconditions and so long as they are looking at a lasting peace in Afghanistan to bring about stability in that country,” the Army Chief said at the “Raisina Dialogue” now being held here.

On the menace of terrorism, the Army Chief, in a veiled indication towards Pakistan, said terrorism is becoming a new form of warfare and it will keep growing like a “multi-headed monster” till nations continue to use it as State policy. In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Gen. Rawat said a “weaker nation” has been using terrorists as a proxy to put pressure on other nations to come to terms with them, and warned against tolerating such a policy.

“If this is going to happen, then there will be states that will be funding the terrorists and allowing them to move around in the manner in which they want to move,” he said, adding that Pakistan has always kept the Taliban in its backyard.

Identifying the social media as a platform to spread radicalism and generate financial resources for terrorism, the Army Chief said the time has come for some control over it. “We see a different kind of radicalisation in Jammu and Kashmir. My take is that terrorism is here to stay so long as there are nations which are going to continue to sponsor terrorism as state policy. We are seeing it happen in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that J&K’s youth were being radicalised by the use of “misinformation” and falsehoods on religion.

“It is a low-visibility, high-gain option. This is now becoming a form of warfare. We referred to guerrilla warfare some years ago. This is now graduated to terrorism,” he said.

“I think we have a lot to do with the media and the social media, which must be controlled. For this, if one particular nation starts controlling a particular media, it will be taken as media rights are being curbed... Therefore, I think the international community must get together in ensuring that the source of the social media is prevented from spreading false information and disinformation because a lot of funds are coming from people who are getting radicalised,” said Gen. Rawat.

He said radicalisation through social media was also helping in fundraising by terrorist organisations. They are being convinced about the acts of terrorists and the radicalised people are also helping terror outfits generate funds, he said.

Meanwhile, US Afghan special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad began a four-nation tour of India, China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan that will extend from January 8 to 21.  He began his tour in India and is now in New Delhi, meeting Indian officials.

Tags: bipin rawat, taliban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Smart speakers: India wants more

2

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

3

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

4

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

5

Boeing unveils ultra-thin wings on new jets

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham