National-level boxer now drives to earn bread, seeks help from Centre, Army

ANI
Published : Jan 10, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2018, 3:14 pm IST

A former national-level boxer, Asian Games medallist Lakha Singh had joined the Indian Army as a jawan during the anti-Sikh riots.

In the year 1998, Lakha Singh was scheduled to take part in the World Military Boxing Championship, but he slipped out of the Texas Airport, following which he was declared absconder by the Army. (Photo: ANI)
Ludhiana: A former national-level boxer and Asian Games medallist Lakha Singh now works as a driver in Punjab's Ludhiana to make ends meet.

Singh, who is also an ex-Army man, sought help from the Government and the Army.

"I won numerous medals at the national and international level. But I was tricked and taken away at the Texas Airport during a championship by someone and was declared absconder by the Army. I request for help from the Government and the Army. It was a little and unintentional fault," he said.

Singh had joined the Indian Army as a jawan during the anti-Sikh riots.

In the year 1998, Singh was scheduled to take part in the World Military Boxing Championship, but he slipped out of the Texas Airport, following which he was declared absconder by the Army.  

Tags: lakha singh, asian games medallist lakha singh, national-level boxer, world military boxing championship, anti-sikh riots
Location: India, Punjab, Ludhiana

