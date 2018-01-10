Gwalior students write messages to PM on sanitary pads to oust 12 per cent GST

The campaign was started on January 4. It has been receiving extensive support from people through social media.

Students from Gwalior launched this campaign to create awareness about harassment faced by women and to make efforts toward their empowerment. (Photo: ANI)

Gwalior: A group of students from Gwalior have launched a campaign by writing messages on sanitary napkins to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to eliminate 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the product and make it free of cost.

The students launched the campaign to create awareness about harassment faced by women and to make efforts toward their empowerment.

They said that when 1000 such napkins with messages are collected then they will be sent to the Prime Minister.

The students believe that it is not only the need of women belonging to Gwalior, but the entire nation is in need of this move and Modi is the only leader who can reduce the cost by removing the GST from it or make it available for free.

In the remote areas of the country, women use unhygienic means and because of that they suffer from various communicable diseases.

"Sanitary napkins have been placed under 12 per cent GST. Women from rural areas use others things during their menstrual days, which is fatal to their health. Instead of giving subsidy, it has been placed under luxury items. Therefore, we have started this campaign aiming to send 1000 pads to the government by March 3," Hari Mohan, a student, said.

He added if the clean napkins are made available for free then the women will stay healthy.