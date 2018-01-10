Anti-Hindu K'taka govt indulges in vote bank politics, says Amit Shah

Shah further added, the Siddaramaiah govt has deprived people of the state from benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday acccused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government of being anti-Hindu.

Addressing the Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatre in Chitradurga, Shah said, "The Siddaramaiah government is indulging in vote bank politics; it is an anti-Hindu government. They have withdrawn all cases against the Social Democratic Party of India, which is an anti-India organisation."

"The state government has withdrawn all cases against the criminals of radical group PFI. The salaries of temple priests have been held for four months now," he added.

Shah further said, the Siddaramaiah government in the state had deprived the people of the state from the benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.

"The Modi Government has increased Karnataka share from Rs 88,583 crore (13th Finance Commission) to Rs 2,19,500 crore (14th Finance Commission)," he noted.

Shah also hailed Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka.