The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 | Last Update : 06:47 PM IST

India, All India

Anti-Hindu K'taka govt indulges in vote bank politics, says Amit Shah

ANI
Published : Jan 10, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2018, 4:16 pm IST

Shah further added, the Siddaramaiah govt has deprived people of the state from benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.

BJP President Amit Shah also hailed Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP President Amit Shah also hailed Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday acccused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government of being anti-Hindu.

Addressing the Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatre in Chitradurga, Shah said, "The Siddaramaiah government is indulging in vote bank politics; it is an anti-Hindu government. They have withdrawn all cases against the Social Democratic Party of India, which is an anti-India organisation."

"The state government has withdrawn all cases against the criminals of radical group PFI. The salaries of temple priests have been held for four months now," he added.

Shah further said, the Siddaramaiah government in the state had deprived the people of the state from the benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.

"The Modi Government has increased Karnataka share from Rs 88,583 crore (13th Finance Commission) to Rs 2,19,500 crore (14th Finance Commission)," he noted.

Shah also hailed Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, amit shah, karnataka cm, siddaramaiah govt, anti-hindu, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor teases new quad-camera smartphone with flagship body

2

Apple store in Zurich evacuated as phone battery overheats

3

CES 2018: Google simplifies mobile payments with its ‘Pay’ service

4

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson hints at unleash 4 pacers on India

5

CES 2018: Bell Helicopter air taxi unveils at CES

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham