The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

India, All India

After Najeeb, another JNU research scholar goes missing from campus

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 10, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2018, 12:07 pm IST

According to reports, Mukul, a resident of Ghaziabad, didn't return home on Monday, following which his family started looking for him.

Mukul's kin informed the university authorities, who then went through the CCTV footages; in one of the footages, Mukul was seen exiting the east gate at 12:30 pm on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)
 Mukul's kin informed the university authorities, who then went through the CCTV footages; in one of the footages, Mukul was seen exiting the east gate at 12:30 pm on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar Mukul Jain has been missing since Monday.

The Delhi Police has started the investigating the case.

According to reports, Mukul, a resident of Ghaziabad, did not return home on Monday, following which his family members started looking for him.

Mukul's kin informed the university authorities, who then went through the CCTV footages.

In one of the footages, Mukul was seen exiting the east gate at 12:30 pm on Monday.

Mukul is a research fellow from School of Life Sciences at JNU.

Earlier, Najeeb went missing from the Mahi-Mandavi hostel of the JNU on October 15, 2016 following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Tags: mukul jain, jnu, najeeb missing case, abvp students, delhi police, cctv footage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor teases new quad-camera smartphone with flagship body

2

Apple store in Zurich evacuated as phone battery overheats

3

CES 2018: Google simplifies mobile payments with its ‘Pay’ service

4

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson hints at unleash 4 pacers on India

5

CES 2018: Bell Helicopter air taxi unveils at CES

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham