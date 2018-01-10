After Najeeb, another JNU research scholar goes missing from campus

According to reports, Mukul, a resident of Ghaziabad, didn't return home on Monday, following which his family started looking for him.

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar Mukul Jain has been missing since Monday.

The Delhi Police has started the investigating the case.

According to reports, Mukul, a resident of Ghaziabad, did not return home on Monday, following which his family members started looking for him.

Mukul's kin informed the university authorities, who then went through the CCTV footages.

In one of the footages, Mukul was seen exiting the east gate at 12:30 pm on Monday.

Mukul is a research fellow from School of Life Sciences at JNU.

Earlier, Najeeb went missing from the Mahi-Mandavi hostel of the JNU on October 15, 2016 following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).