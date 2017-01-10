The Asian Age | News

PM Modi may visit Russia this year on Vladimir Putin invite

Modi and Mr Rogozin discussed ways to cement the strategic ties between New Delhi and Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Ufa, Russia. (Photo: AP/File)
New Delhi: In the light of differences cropping up between the world view of New Delhi and Moscow that has resulted in the Russian Federation moving closer to China and Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi may visit Russia this year after an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The invitation was extended by Russia at a meeting between Mr Modi and Russian deputy PM Dimitry Rogozin on the sidelines of the “Vibrant Gujarat” meet in Gandhi Nagar on Monday.

There has been considerable concern in New Delhi over Russia’s recent softening of stand towards the Pakistan-based Taliban that has continued to commit terrorist acts in Afghanistan, Russia conducting joint military exercises with Pakistan and Moscow consulting Islamabad and Beijing over the future of Afghanistan in apparent retaliation to India growing closer to the United States.

At Monday’s meeting in Gandhi Nagar, Mr Modi and Mr Rogozin discussed ways to cement the strategic ties between New Delhi and Moscow.

Indian government sources on Monday said, “The Russian Deputy PM conveyed special greetings of President Putin and PM Medvedev. He observed that the bilateral India-Russia summit and the Brics meeting in Goa were very successful and the Russian leadership was fully committed to further strengthening the strategic partnership with India. Discussions covered various areas of the India-Russia strategic partnership. This included the Rosneft’s investment in the Vadinar refinery, cooperation in the automobile sector, discussions on cooperation  between Astrakhan region and its sister state of Gujarat, and the proposed visit of the Russian Industry Minister to Delhi in March.  They also discussed continuing progress in the civil nuclear energy sector. DPM Rogozin reiterated President Putin’s invitation to PM to visit Russia in 2017 which PM accepted with pleasure. PM Modi observed that the 70 year old bilateral  relationship was on an upward trajectory, aided by his frequent meetings with President Putin.”

