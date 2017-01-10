The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

Modi govt has Tughlaqi style of functioning: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 5:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 5:30 pm IST

She alleged that anyone who spoke out against the Centre was branded as corrupt and central agencies were sent after them.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Kenduli: Sharpening her attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday likened him to the 14th century Delhi king Sultan Muhammed Bin Tughlaq, known for his whimsical ways.

"I have seen many governments at the Centre, but never seen a Tughlaqi government like this. He (Modi) has a Tughlaqi style of functioning and says different things at different times," she said.

"Tughlaqi decisions of Tughlaqi government have crippled the economy," she said at the annual 'Joydeb mela' in Birbhum.

"Modi babu has become a salesman of plastic currency. Will people eat plastic?" she said adding, "people do not have cash. People's money has been declared black and BJP's black money is white?"

She alleged that anyone who spoke out against the Centre was branded as corrupt and central agencies were sent after them. Banerjee, who on Monday termed the CBI as "Conspiracy Bureau of India", said, "CBI has been unleashed against the Trinamool Congress".

"America had blacklisted Modi once for riots. He hasn't changed after becoming PM. He is still hatching conspiracies," Banerjee said.

"We urge everyone to come forward and protest. Let there be a tide of protests," she said.

The TMC supremo said that the CPI(M) had "destroyed Bengal.

"CPI(M) and BJP have teamed up. We have to defeat them. We have to develop Bengal," she added.

Accusing Modi of being "totally arrogant", Banerjee claimed alleged that he was responsible for over 120 deaths owing to demonetisation.

"Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for over 120 deaths," she said in a tweet.

The chief minister also attached a state-wise list of persons who, she said died owing to reasons linked to demonetisation of high value currency notes.

"Demonetisation has put people in utter distress. 30 percent people have lost their jobs due to demonetisation. The people are suffering. Workers under 100 Days' Work Scheme are not receiving wages," she claimed.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of a 'Baul Academy' and said, "we have to develop the academy into a world-class exhibition centre where people from across the world will come".

Tags: narendra modi, mamata banerjee, note ban

MOST POPULAR

1

Turkey renames street after assassinated Russian ambassador

2

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Nougat one can have

3

Birth of three calves by frozen embryos in Chhattisgarh

4

Porn was blocked in Asia due to this trivial mistake

5

Doctors have to write legibly: Bangladesh Court

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham