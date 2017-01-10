The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

India, All India

Ghaziabad: 3 children, 2 women killed as building collapses

ANI
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 9:37 am IST

As per sources, there were at least twelve people in the building, who are feared to be trapped.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Ghaziabad: At least five members of a family, including three children and two women were killed in Ghaziabad 's Loni area after a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday.



The people who reside near the building said that they heard the sound of a loud explosion and informed the police about it.

The police reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

Tags: building collapse, children killed, poor
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

