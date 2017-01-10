Ghaziabad: 3 children, 2 women killed as building collapses

As per sources, there were at least twelve people in the building, who are feared to be trapped.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ghaziabad: At least five members of a family, including three children and two women were killed in Ghaziabad 's Loni area after a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The people who reside near the building said that they heard the sound of a loud explosion and informed the police about it.

The police reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.