Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017

India, All India

Akhilesh meets Mulayam at his residence; Shivpal, Amar Singh not present

Published : Jan 10, 2017
Mulayam had on Monday said that Akhilesh Yadav would be the UP CM candidate if Samajwadi Party won the Assembly polls.

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met his father and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter’s residence in Lucknow.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Mulayam Singh’s confidante Shivpal Yadav and close aide Amar Singh were not present, said reports.

However, after the 90-minute meeting, Akhilesh left without answering media questions.

 

Mulayam had on Monday, in an apparent climbdown, said that Akhilesh would be the Chief Minister if SP came back to power following the Assembly polls in February and March.

The SP supremo, who is involved in a bitter feud with his son Akhilesh and cousin Ramgopal Yadav, had earlier said that he would decide the next Chief Minister of UP if SP emerges victorious in the polls.

On Monday, Mulayam also stated before the Election Commission (EC) that he is still the party’s national chief, and that the affidavits submitted by the Akhilesh faction were “forged.”

During the meeting, the SP supremo also pointed out that while there was a resolution to appoint Akhilesh as the national president, there was “no resolution” to remove him from the post either.

However, he claimed that he had no problems with his son, and that all the problems in the party were being caused by ‘one man’, that is, Ramgopal.

The SP supremo also wrote to Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari, informing him about the expulsion of Ramgopal Yadav from the party and as leader of the party in the Upper House. He urged Ansari to shift Ramgopal to the back benches following the expulsion.

In the evening, however, Mulayam while talking to a news agency in Lucknow, said that there was no dispute in the party and that there was no question of any split either.

