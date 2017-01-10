1 terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Bandipora

Bandipora (J&K): One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The encounter broke out in Parray Mohalla Hajin area of Bandipora district. The operation is however, over now.

According to reports, one jawan received minor injuries.

On Monday, three civilians working as labourers were killed in a pre-dawn terror attack by militants on a General Engineering Reserve Force camp near LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

It was a GREF platoon located two kilometres from the Line of Control in Akhnoor.