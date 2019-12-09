Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 02:11 AM IST

India, All India

Mass resignation of workers rocks AGP

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 1:33 am IST

Angry AGP workers vandalised the party office in Upper Assam’s Sadia.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: File)
 Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: File)

Guwahati: Intensifying their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the powerful All Assam Students Union on Sunday night took out a massive torchlight procession in which a large number of people took part and shouted slogans, besides showing black flags to Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

AASU also launched a frontal attack on the CM, who had at a meeting earlier said nothing can be achieved by protests, so the youth should not be take part in any “concocted and baseless agitations”.

The ongoing agitation has also hit the regional Asom Gana Parishad, which was hit by mass resignations of party workers who accused their leaders, including party president Atul Bora, of sacrificing the interest of the state and its people in order to remain in power.

Angry AGP workers vandalised the party office in Upper Assam’s Sadia. The AGP, which has three ministers in the ruling alliance, has been silent on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, but many of its senior founder leaders like Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Brindawan Goswami have been opposing the CAB. The AGP leadership refused to pay any heed to their leaders’ demand to hold a central committee meeting of the party on the CAB.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who has been at the receiving end of the ongoing anti-CAB movement, on Sunday called on the state’s youth to remain vigilant and suggested they not join any agitation that can block the state’s development.

Mr Sonowal, who himself as a student leader had led several protests and agitations, said: “You can’t change the future through protests and agitations. Youths of the state must endeavour to put Assam on the world stage. Building a robust work culture in the state should be the prime objective of everyone. Youths must not be misled to join agitations based on concocted and baseless grounds.”

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at a foundation-laying ceremony of the public works department, regretted that some forces were trying to create a rift between the state’s communities to stall development initiatives. He said that state had seen a lot of agitations and movements in the last 40-50 years. “We all know its fallout,” he added.

However, the appeals by the CM and his deputy have failed to make any difference as various organisations continued with their protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill across the state, and some BJP and AGP ministers faced protests  across the state.

The ongoing anti-CAB agitation has, meanwhile, led to fears in the tourism sector, which is afraid it will incur massive losses if the agitations continue to rock the region. Referring to the small number of visitors to top wildlife destinations like Kaziranga, Manas and Pobitora in the ongoing peak season, the authority in the Pobitra Wildlife sanctuary, Mukul Tamuly, said the number of tourists visiting the park had fallen significantly. “It seems to be the visible impact of the ongoing g anti-CAB agitation,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, an official of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation-run Aranya Lodge at Kohora in Kaziranga said unlike last year, when tourists flocked to the national park in large numbers, a distinct drop in footfalls was visible this season.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill, sarbananda sonowal
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

The mood of the posters also changes from the desperation of 1941-42 when both the Russian capital Moscow and the city of Stalingrad was under grave threat of capture to that of the glimmer of hope and victory when the Germans were on the retreat roughly from 1943 to 45 after the fierce Soviet counter-offensive. (Photo: Representational Image)

Poster exhibit to celebrate end of WWII

In the scenario of globalisation, the challenge was to develop ayurveda to compete in the international market.

‘Ayurveda with artificial intelligence India’s gift to world’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM urges Saarc to do more to curb terror

The Congress which is fighting in alliance with Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the RJD, is contesting a total of 31 seats this time.

Jharkhand polls: Opposition keeps focus on ‘local issues’

MOST POPULAR

1

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

2

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

3

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

4

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

5

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham