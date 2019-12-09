Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:13 PM IST

India, All India

Entry, exit at 3 Delhi's metro stations closed in view of multiple protests

PTI
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 1:30 pm IST

Entry and exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed on Monday.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter. (Photo: FIle)
 "As advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: Entry and exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed on Monday in view of multiple protests near the stations on Monday.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter.

While Delhi Congress members are protesting to express solidarity with the Unnao rape victim, JNU students are marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan against the hostel fee hike.

Tags: central secretariat metro station, delhi metro, dmrc
Location: India, Goa

Latest From India

Three persons were arrested in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly over a year, while the victim's mother, who abetted the crime, is absconding, said police on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

12-yr-old Gujarat girl gangraped over a year, father tells cops 'her mother had brought 3 men'

'The Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed because the Sikh, Hindus in the neighbouring countries are troubled. But Amit Shah had said that all infiltrators will be thrown out from the country, we want the number of immigrants removed in the last six months,' Raut said. (Photo: File)

'Give citizenship to immigrants, but no voting rights for 25 years': Sanjay Raut

Cong, JD(S) 'disqualified' in people's court, says BJP after K'taka by-poll results

'On this day in 1946, the Constituent Assembly met for the first time. My tribute to the founding fathers who created India's Constitution. We must never tamper with the basic spirit of what is written in this great document,' Banerjee tweeted. (Photo: File)

'Nobody should tamper with the basic spirit of Constitution': Mamata

MOST POPULAR

1

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

2

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

3

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

4

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

5

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham