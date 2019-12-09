Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:13 PM IST

Cong, JD(S) 'disqualified' in people's court, says BJP after K'taka by-poll results

PTI
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 2:48 pm IST

Kateel was happy that the party made its presence felt for the first time in Mandya district.

"There were some regions where we never had our presence such as KR Pet and Chikkaballapura. Mandya had been the JD(S) citadel but today the BJP has won (in KR Pet in Mandya district)," he added. (Photo: File)
 "There were some regions where we never had our presence such as KR Pet and Chikkaballapura. Mandya had been the JD(S) citadel but today the BJP has won (in KR Pet in Mandya district)," he added.

Bengaluru: Expressing joy over BJP's stellar performance in the Assembly by-elections in Karnataka, the party's state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said Congress and JD(S) have been "disqualified" in the people's court.

"Siddaramaiah (Congress) and H D Kumaraswamy (JDS) had created a narrative of 'disqualified MLAs' to discredit our candidates, but today the Congress and the JD(S) have been disqualified in the people's court and have given a verdict of 'Qualified' to our candidates," Kateel told reporters here.

The BJP had fielded 13 of the 15 turncoats, who were previously in Congress and the JD(S), but were disqualified by then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for indulging in anti-party activities.

Kateel was happy that the party made its presence felt for the first time in Mandya district. "There were some regions where we never had our presence such as KR Pet and Chikkaballapura. Mandya had been the JD(S) citadel but today the BJP has won (in KR Pet in Mandya district)," he added.

The BJP state chief said he was confident that the Yediyurappa government would successfully complete its three- and-half year term and lead the state towards progress.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress, jd(s)
