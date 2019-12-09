Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

India, All India

'CAB, NRC same; Centre should offer citizenship, green card to immigrants': Mamata

THE ASIAN AGE | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 8:28 pm IST

Exuding confidence she affirmed that no would be able to enforce the CAB and NRC on the people in the state while her party in power.

'All of us are equal. Come, let us stay united. Not a single person would be allowed to be thrown out. No NRC, No CAB, No division. No divide and rule. Nothing can be greater than the country irrespective of political slogans of any party. Be it the CAB or the NRC, they are the two sides of the same coin,' Mamata said. (Photo: File)
 'All of us are equal. Come, let us stay united. Not a single person would be allowed to be thrown out. No NRC, No CAB, No division. No divide and rule. Nothing can be greater than the country irrespective of political slogans of any party. Be it the CAB or the NRC, they are the two sides of the same coin,' Mamata said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Equating the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described them "two sides of the same coin" on a day union home minister Amit Shah pitched for the CAB after introducing it in the parliament.

The Trinamul Congress (TMC) supremo also suggested the Centre offer "deemed citizenship" by issuing "Green Card" to the immigrants in an oblique reference to the US model while reiterating the fierce opposition by her party and government against the CAB and NRC in the state.

Exuding confidence she affirmed that no would be able to enforce the CAB and NRC on the people in the state while her party in power.

Banerjee was addressing her 'Thanksgiving' rally which she kickstarted from Khargapur in West Midnapore on Monday as the Trinamul has snatched the assembly constituency from the BJP in the recent by-elections.

"All of us are equal. Come, let us stay united. Not a single person would be allowed to be thrown out. No NRC, No CAB, No division. No divide and rule. Nothing can be greater than the country irrespective of political slogans of any party. Be it the CAB or the NRC, they are the two sides of the same coin," she said.

Sending a stern message to the Centre, Banerjee elaborated, "All of us are citizens because we cast our votes. Everyone has ration cards or school certificates or something else. So where does the question of the citizenship issue arise from again then?"

She noted, "If the question of citizenship is a continuous process, the district magistrate earlier used to be given the task. If someone new has come whom you have to give citizenship, deemed citizenship can be given. You can give them Green Card or deemed citizenship, which exists abroad for those who stay somewhere for five years."

Lashing out at the BJP the TMC continued, "But we have been living here over the past 70 years since Independence. So who are you to decide who will get what or not and who will stay here or not? Do not be afraid of the CAB and the NRC. We are with you. As long as we are here, no one has the power to enforce anything on you."

Tags: cab, nrc, mamata banerjee, amit shah
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

''This is an insult to India's freedom fighters,'' Owaisi retorted, accusing the BJP-led government of working to marginalize Muslims in the country. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Owaisi says CAB seeks to make Muslims stateless, rips copy of proposed law in LS

'Issuing a directive may be undermining their autonomy. We will facilitate the resolution rather than directly interfering in it,' an official source said. (Photo: File)

HRD ministry not likely to interfere in JNU fee issue; may facilitate resolution, not order

'I am taking responsibility and resigning from the post of the party's Karnataka State President. I will send my resignation to Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary KC Venugopal,' said Rao. (Photo: ANI)

'I take responsibility...' Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief

On Sunday, Fadnavis, now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Pawar, leading contender for the deputy CM's post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, were seen together for the first time since the fall of their short-lived government. (Photo: AP)

'Discussed weather': Ajit Pawar on public chat with Fadnavis post BJP-NCP fall

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham