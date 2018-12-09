TV actress detained over Mumbai diamond trader’s murder; politician held

The politician, Sachin Pawar, was said to be closely acquainted with the victim.

However, police remain tight-lipped over actress Debolina Bhattacharya’s role in the case but hinted that more women from the entertainment industry may be summoned for questioning. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: In a recent development, a politician has been arrested and a prominent model-cum-television actress has been detained and interrogated by Mumbai Police following the mysterious murder of a diamond merchant, Rajeshwar Udani.

The politician, Sachin Pawar, was said to be closely acquainted with the victim. He was earlier with the Bharatiya Janta Party.

However, police remain tight-lipped over actress Debolina Bhattacharya’s role in the case but hinted that more women from the entertainment industry may be summoned for questioning.

Udani, 57, had been reported missing by his family from his office from November 28. After nearly a week, on December 4, since he remained untraced and the family suspected something amiss, the police registered a kidnapping case.

His highly decomposed body, without any apparent injuries, was found late on December 5 and bereft of any identity paper. He was identified by his son from the clothes and shoes he was wearing.