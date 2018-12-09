Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Iceland Foreign Minister

Thor arrived here on Friday on board the inaugural flight between New Delhi and Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday held wide ranging talks with her counterpart from Iceland Guolaugur Thor on ways to deepen bilateral ties in areas of trade, investment and energy.

At the meeting, Ms Swaraj said, Ice-land was a world le-ader in geothermal energy and cooperatio-n in this sector cou-ld benefit India’s transition to green energy and help it in achieving its renewable energy targets, said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. India’s ties with Iceland have witnessed steady progress in the last few years.

“EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Iceland Foreign Minister @GudlaugurThor discussed enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, renewable energy, specially geothermal energy, blue economy with a focus on fisheries, tourism and culture at the delegation-level talks,” he tweeted.

Iceland was the first Nordic country to publicly extend support to India’s candidature for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council. It was one of the countries co-sponsoring India’s resolution at the UN to declare June 21 as the “International Day of Yoga”.