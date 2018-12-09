Mulayam Yadav surprises all, attends brother Shivpal’s ‘show of strength’ in Lucknow

The rally aims to target both the SP and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Sporting a red cap and a red-yellow-green scarf of the SSM, Mulayam drove in minutes after his younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav arrived. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh surprised all by arriving for the rally organised by party rebel and younger brother Shivpal Yadav, who recently floated the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM).

Last month Mulayam had skipped the ‘birthday event’ organised by Shivpal for Mulayam in Saifai.

Workers from all 75 districts have converged at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan to attend the ‘Janakrosh’ rally.

The rally aims to target both the SP and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Hoardings and banners with slogans “Taiyaar Hai Hum” (We are ready) and ‘Shivpal Hain Bemisal (unparallel Shivpal)’ were seen across Lucknow.

Shivpal had floated the SSM in August this year after a protracted family feud between him and founder president Mulayam’s son and then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for the control of the party.

Shivpal first floated the SSM and then registered a political party with the name of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) with the Election Commission (EC).